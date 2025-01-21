The new president of the United States did not let a minute of his new mandate pass without implementing changes promised during the recent election campaign. However, none of the measures already implemented made the market think that the Inflation will be a bigger problem for the United States than expected in recent months. Prepared for the worst, investors sold debt securities during the month of January that took US bond yields to highs not seen since November 2023. Donald Trump was less belligerent in his first words as the 47th president of the United States. United and that caused the drop in the ten-year bond yield below 4.57% as fears of additional price pressure eased. Meanwhile, Wall Street started the first session with Trump also on the rise after the January 20 holiday with the S&P 500 back above 6,000 points.

The market’s main fear continues to be the trade war with China, and even with Europe, through tariff barriers. But, to date, Donald Trump’s efforts have been along the lines of avoiding an oil price crisis by promoting fracking national or with the foreseeable cut in aid through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that Joe Biden launched. In fact, he opened his hand to dialogue with China before carrying out his tariff war. The fixed income market reacts with optimism to the first steps of the new president, where the purchases are imposed and returns are cut. Something that occurs simultaneously with the rise of equities on Wall Street and with the rise of the euro against the dollar, which in January offered an exchange rate specifically below 1.02 dollars. This Tuesday it approached the $1.04 area again.

The clearest response to a less tense climate than anticipated continues to be shown by the debt market, with the US bond almost at the same level at which 2025 startedso it erases practically all of the increase in returns. Thus, compared to the 4.8% return seen on the ten-year US bond in the secondary market, the sovereign debt market reference cuts profitability by 22 basis points in seven days. There was also a drop in yields on other shorter and longer maturities of the US debt curve, although it is in the longer sections where the most significant changes are seen.

On the other hand, Wall Street listed companies regain optimism in the face of an expectation of rising profits by discounting a robust growth of the economy and more favorable taxation. The S&P 500 advanced another 0.5% this Thursday with the consumer discretionary sector as the one that most celebrated Trump’s ratification. The big technology companies of the Nasdaq 100 welcomed the new president with a flat price with tesla as one of the most affected, after several sessions on the rise in a favorable context for the company due to the new Trump-Musk axis.

The most conservative investors may be the best indicator that Donald Trump has so that he knows whether or not his policies meet market expectations due to the risk aversion involved in getting rid of debt in the secondary market when faced with uncertainty or a potential crisis. . “Debt investors try to impose fiscal discipline on rulers they consider reckless. Any sign of return of inflationoverheating of the economy or careless spending will cause a rise in rates in the long section of the curve. This, in turn, would be negative for equity markets and, at the end of the day, Trump wants prosperous markets as a barometer of his success,” says the deputy director of prime equities in J. Safra Sarasin Sustainable AM, Andreas Nigg.

With the current fall in the profitability of US sovereign bonds (also of European bonds due to contagion), there is a rise in the prices of these debt securities. And, with them, the losses that the most conservative investors have been accustomed to so far this year are compensated. The recovery of prices similar to those recorded at the end of 2024 erases what was lost in January, so a conservative investor with a diversified sovereign bond portfolio that he bought on January 1 today would transform losses into profits.

Fear cools, but does not dissipate

The reality is that, today, the market consensus that reflects Bloomberg waits for him United States price index grows 2.5% in 2025. It is the highest expectation since analysis firms and investment banks began making their predictions in 2023. The fear that inflation could mean a problem for the United Statesas for the rest of the world, revolves mainly around an escalation of trade tensions.

“The macroeconomic background continues to be dominated by inflation. The reaction of the markets will be fundamental, at a time when US stock markets have high valuations and debt curves reflect the latent tensions,” says Mutualidad’s investment director, Pedro del Pozo. Tariffs against China, Mexico or Canada have not materialized, but it cannot be ruled out that they will arrive this year.

The future of the monetary policy of the United States Federal Reserve will also be conditioned by the next levels of inflation. The evolution of bonds in the last week once again indicates the possibility of their arrival two cuts of 25 basis points each in 2025when this January it was considered that there would only be a single downward movement, according to Bloomberg. There were voices last week that even ventured a new tightening of monetary policy.

If the Inflation increases as a result of Trump’s measures promised during his campaign, such as tariffs, tax cuts and possible immigration cuts, the Federal Reserve could slow its planned interest rate cuts. “As clearly seen in the US Treasury bond market, which has suffered a massive sell-off in the last month and whose yields are now approaching 4.8%, investors are focused on this possible scenario,” he summarized. the manager of TwentyFour AM, Vontobel Boutique, Eoin Walsh.