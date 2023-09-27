Director Bondarchuk came with Paulina Andreeva to the premiere of the film about Konyukhov

Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk came to the premiere of the film “Lord of the Wind”, accompanied by his wife, 34-year-old theater and film actress Paulina Andreeva. About it reports News.ru.

It is noted that Andreeva rarely appears at social events with her husband after the birth of her son. In addition to the star couple, the event in honor of the first screening of the biographical film about the traveler Fyodor Konyukhov was attended by such artists as Lyubov Tolkalina, singer Glukoza with her daughters, Nelly Kobzon, Svetlana Khodchenkova and other celebrities.

Earlier it became known that the ex-wife of Fyodor Bondarchuk, Russian model and TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk, filed a claim in court for the division of jointly acquired property. Fedor and Svetlana got married in 1991, and in 2016 they filed for divorce.