While the fears of Europe’s anemic growth are agitated, known as bond vigilante elections: There is room for more money borrowed. It is an unusual position at a time when governments around the world are subject to the scrutiny of these jealous investors due to their excessive expenditure and their enormous budgetary deficits. It is not easy to assimilate in a country that has long been proud of its fiscal righteousness. But precisely those decades of self -discipline of Germany They have left the country with a limited debt load, which gives it a lot of ‘dry gunpowder’ at a time when the economy needs desperately stimuli. Neither the political uncertainty due ‘,

The truth is that, far from punishing the government for borrowing more, Investors would host with satisfaction an increase in issuancegiven the shortage of high quality bonds in Europe so that fund managers buy them. From the point of view of Germany, it could now be a good time for a new government to start new bond emissions. The country’s indebtedness costs –around 2.5% for BUNDS 10 years– They are still the lowest in Europe, and they are expected to continue going down, since the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to make new cuts of interest rates this year.

It is likely, they point out from Bloombergthat the highest offer of German debt find demand in pension funds, insurers and banksthat need high quality long -term assets. Together with Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are the only EU countries with AAA rating of the three main qualification agencies.

It is true that, since the German elections were advanced after the fragile government coalition, the yields of the yields of the BUNDS They have chopped up. After all, uncertainty ‘is paid’ when money is requested. Along the same lines, the successive news these days that Europe, with Germany at the head, will have to shoot the expense in defense by saying the US that he will not pay only ‘the account’ of NATO, he has pushed up these these yields But if you look with perspective, German sovereign yields remain 2% and even below, in the case of bund 10 years old, the reference note, from the levels of last spring.

Bond guards are experts in putting the ear on the ground and knowing if they have to press the ‘Sell’ button, but in this case the insistent debate in the need for greater investments by Germany is not deterring them. One of the topics that exceeds the campaign is the need to ‘break’ in some way the ‘lock’ of debt. The constitutional rule that sets a maximum deficit of 0.35% of GDP per year is an important restriction when the country spends and invests to leave the marasmus in which it is located. The triquiñuelas designed by the previous government, that of the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, protecting themselves in the urgency for pandemic and war in Ukraine, lasted a time but finally have encountered the courts. Although social democrats and green have already said that it is necessary to break, even gently, that lock, the CDUfirst in the surveys, it is not very specific. If that is added that you will have to presumably govern with the other two mentioned parties, it will be difficult to reach any eventual agreement.

Analysts agree that the margin for Germany Gaste is considerable, endorsed by a public debt ratio around 60%well below the three -digit figures that handle its neighbors and, of course, the two greatest powers in the world, the US and China. “The debt brake standard was adopted in 2009 during the global economic and financial crisis and in the fundamental law in 2016 for the federal government and in 2020 for federated states (Länder). During this crisis, the public debt/GDP ratio increased significantly (from 63.1% of GDP in 2007 to 80.4% in 2010), as happened in many other countries, due to the measures taken by governments. This standard facilitated a rapid return of the ratio to the levels prior to the crisis (already in 2017) and a return to the budget balance in 2012, followed by surpluses from 2014 to 2019, “explains Aline Goupil-Raguitès, a strategist of developed countries of developed countries Ostrum am.

Despite the relaxation of fiscal norms inherited from the pandemic, Berlin has continued ” containing ‘. “Germany has managed to have its public budget deficit under control, staying below 3 % in 2022, 2023 and 2024, which is significantly lower than the deficit of France (between 5 % and 6 % in the same period), Italy (between 4% and 8%) and Spain (between 3% and 4.5%). raised for several months debates on the debt brake standard. The main issues of the next elections on February 23, “François Rimeu, Credit Mutuel AM strategist certifies.

“One thing is clear: the debt brake considerably limits the margin of maneuver of fiscal policy. This was less notorious before pandemic, when the State benefited from a flourishing economy and, in particular, the fall of the fall of the Interest rates , HE has shown that German armed infrastructures and forces have been careless For a long time, which means that significantly higher expenses are required in this area, “says Ralph Solveen, Commerzbank economist without tapujos.

Chronic Investment Missing

The backdrop in this great conversation about the need for greater expense in Germany is that of a chronic investment foul that is now hitting the traditional economic locomotive of Europe. After the rise associated with reunification in the early 90s, public investment decreased during the rest of the decade, stabilizing at a low level and being insufficient in some years to compensate for capital depreciation.

“Public investment is essential to invest in public goods and create a stimulus for private investment. The consequences in research and development are lower productivity growth and low quality infrastructure. This is reflected in the deterioration of roads and bridges and in the aging of the rail network. Public investment in Germany is one of the lowest of developed countries, as shown by the following graph, and the lowest among the countries of the G7, “Goupil-Raguitès evidence from Ostrum.

There is consensus in which Germany needs massive investments in digitalization, green economy and defense after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Donald Trump’s return to the White House. He Think Tank Dezernat Zukunft estimates these needs in about 800,000 million euros in the period from 2025 to 2030which is equivalent to just over 3% of GDP every year. “Public investment plays a crucial role in this context. Mario Draghi pointed out in his report on competitiveness that, on average, public investment represented 20% of the total investment,” they bet from Ostrum.

A study by the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) estimates that additional public investment needs are encrypted at 600,000 million euros in the next 10 years, that is, 1.4% of GDP per year. These investments would be destined to make infrastructure, economy and society sustainable, taking into account climate protection and adaptation to climate change, energy transition, transport, population change and digitalization.

“Needless risk of too much complacency After two years of stagnation, hope is that any new German government decides a longer -term plan for economic reforms and investments. Just to compensate for the accumulated investment deficit in the last decade, Germany would need additional investments of 1.5% of GDP per year over the next 10 years. Not everything is public investments, but the government will have to play an important role in providing public goods such as infrastructure and education and creating incentives for private investments. Therefore, in our base hypothesis, we see some type of reforms combined with investments in infrastructure after the elections. If we are right, this should be at least A small impulse for trust And the growth from the second half of the year, “Carsten Brzeski joins from ing.