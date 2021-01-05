Hollywood actress Tanya Roberts, who worked in the famous James Bond series film A View to Kill, is admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Some media reports had reported his death, but now it has been learned that this news was false. Roberts’ PR Mike Pingle has now told the media a day ago that Tanya Roberts is still alive but her condition is extremely critical.

There were earlier reports that Tanya died on Sunday after falling ill on 24 December. Although the hospital has confirmed that Tanya is still alive, but her condition remains extremely critical. According to reports, on Christmas Eve, Tanya had gone for a walk with her pet dog and fell unconscious while returning. Tanya is then admitted to the hospital, where she is kept on ventilator for several days.



Tanya Roberts’ real name was Victoria League Blum. She started her career in modeling and made her acting debut in the horror film ‘Forced Entry’ in 1975. Tanya also worked in the detective show ‘Charlies Angels’.

Cuban girl Ana de Armas to be Daniel Craig’s next Bond girl