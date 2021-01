Hollywood’s famous actress Tanya Roberts died at the age of 65. Tanya Robertus played the lead role of Roger Moore in the famous James Bond series film A View to Kill. Tanya was kept in the hospital for several days before she passed away.

According to reports, on Christmas Eve, Tanya had gone for a walk with her pet dog and fell unconscious while returning. Tanya was then admitted to the hospital, where she was kept on ventilator for several days.



Tanya Roberts’ real name was Victoria League Blum. She started her career in modeling and made her acting debut in the horror film ‘Forced Entry’ in 1975. Tanya also worked in the detective show ‘Charlies Angels’.

