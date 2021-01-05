Representatives of the American actress and model Tanya Roberts, who played the role of James Bond’s girlfriend in the movie A View to Murder, denied her death. Reported by Associated Press…

So, it turned out that the announced deceased movie star is in serious condition, but alive.

Earlier, the TMZ portal, citing a representative of the actress, said that on Christmas Eve, Roberts went for a walk with her dogs. When she returned, she fell and was seriously injured. After that, the woman was hospitalized, in the hospital she was connected to an artificial respiration apparatus.

Tanya Roberts is best known for her role in the 1985 film A View to the Kill, opposite Roger Moore. The actress also starred in such films as “Sheena – Queen of the Jungle”, “Master of the Beasts” and “Almost Pregnant”.