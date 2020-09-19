The Government of Bolivia has taken out several bonuses during the coronavirus pandemic to help the workers and families most affected economically. COVID-19 left many workers unemployed and that fact directly affected families. So it helps as the Bonus against Hunger with an amount of 1,000 bolivars it was received positively among the population.

The Bonus Against Man It will be discarded due to the lack of resources from two external credits. “It is not going to be possible to cancel this bond, you cannot cancel this bond because it would have to have its funds well determined and obviously the Assembly has to determine which funds, but it has to be other funds, not these that are raised for another credit structure that is defined for government expenses and expenses that have been raised for the other bonds that have been paid previously, “said Gonzalo Quiroga, vice minister of Public Investment and External Financing in the Unitel network.

He The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank will finance the Bono Contra el Hambre loans. The total credit will be 800 million dollars and that will also be used to pay the expenses of cancellation of bonds made by the Government. In the previous months, the Family, Universal and Family Basket bonds were paid.

The Hunger Bonus It will be given only once to those over 18 years old who have not received any kind of public or private aid or salary. Also to people who are integrated into these groups: people with disabilities, beneficiaries of the Universal Bono and the beneficiary mothers of the Juana Azurduy Bono.