E.A day after a sensational hoax about her death, Bond actress Tanya Roberts died, according to spokespersons and media reports. “With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts (65) (on Monday evening),” said spokesman Mike Pingel of the German press agency. Several other media, including the “New York Times” and the television station NBC, also reported on the death with reference to Robert’s partner Lance O’Brien. According to Pingel, Roberts died of complications from a urinary tract infection after she collapsed on Christmas Eve.

The case made headlines because spokesman Pingel had announced the alleged death of Roberts on Sunday in a hospital in Los Angeles prematurely. He had to correct his information because Tanya Roberts was still alive at the time. In his first, false statement, her partner O’Brien was quoted as saying, “When I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.” Several major American media outlets and the German press agency had heard of the death reported and had to correct themselves.

How this serious misunderstanding came about could not initially be clarified beyond doubt. Some media attributed it to a communication problem between the speaker and the partner, other reports explained that O’Brien thought the actress was really dead and told Speaker Pingel.

Roberts, who was born in 1955 in the Bronx, New York, gained national fame in the United States in the early 1980s when she played one of “Charlie’s Angels” in the final season of the series. In the James Bond classic “In the Face of Death” she was then the woman at Roger Moore’s side. She was also seen more often in the popular series “The Wild 70s”.