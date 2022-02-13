In a challenge that could have been heavy for the salvation struggle, a draw arrives that instead displeases everyone and complicates the path of Genoa and Salernitana. The first half, balanced for half an hour (just to cancel a goal from Portanova for offside), caught fire in the last quarter of an hour. At 32 ‘Genoa scored with Destro, who mocked the Campania defense from close range on Ekuban’s assist. Blessin’s team missed doubling twice (with Yeboah and Destro himself) and so Salernitana – who seemed in difficulty – punished them in the 46th minute with Bonazzoli (cross from Verdi and side of Djuric). In the second half, Campani alive and Genoa which nearly doubled with Destro (also held back by Dragusin, but for Di Bello intervention was not a penalty and the Var was unable to intervene).