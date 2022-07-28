“Feelings about the withdrawal in Austria? We are continuing to train on the tactical and physical side, we must continue along the lines of what we did in Moena. It is the second year with the same coach and there are several things that have been automated, the team is growing and we will have to prove it in the championship as well. My conditions? I’m fine, I like this way of playing. My goal is to have fun and help the team, these are the most important things. How to overcome the level of last season? To improve, we need to analyze what was done last year and improve defensive and possession phases. The new purchases? They are all players with good qualities and decent experience. Dodo? It seems to me that he is a good player who has already played at excellent levels and is still young. Last year he worked with De Zerbi, who is similar to Italian as a style of play, this can benefit him. The play off? It will be an opportunity to grow, it will do good for the whole team also in view of the championship. What is Italian working on? The coach always tries different tactical situations to try to annoy the opposing team, the training is always a mix of tactics and physical “