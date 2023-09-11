La Spezia – The ban on walking without a shirt will probably remain. While instead, the trials of the Madonna del Rosario (first weekend of October) will be able to continue to carry the effigy barefoot. An alternation of bans and controversies shake the village of Bonassola.

The municipal administration of the small village in the La Spezia area near the 5 Terre, has established a ban on walking barefoot off the beach and an understandable debate that is not devoid of protest has started in the country.

The resolution

Nothing else has been talked about since a resolution of the city council integrated the urban police regulation by prohibiting ‘going through the town center as well as entering public establishments, shops, offices and public buildings, sacred places without footwear, bare-chested or swimming suit‘.

The mayor’s words

“A choice resulting from some considerations shared with the town’s businesses – explains the mayor Giorgio Bernardin -. Once upon a time it was mainly young people who left the beach and sat in bars and restaurants still in costume, today the phenomenon is more widespread and not everyone likes it.” Some businesses had organized themselves with signs inviting them to at least wear a t-shirt and slippers.

Question of decorum

But the “decoration line”, as the mayor defines it, many holidaymakers and residents do not like it, who are in the habit of experiencing this freedom during the summer period. Here there are around 1,600 second homes, approximately double the number of actual residents. “We don’t want to do it the bigots and we do not rule out reviewing this aspect in the near future”, says Bernardin. The ban on walking without a shirt, however, will probably remain. In any case, the processions of the Madonna del Rosario, the first weekend of October, will be able to continue to carry the effigy barefoot. “For them the fine is out of the question.”