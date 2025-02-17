The food group Bonàrea and Iberdrola | BP have signed an agreement to electrify 66 service stations of bonàrea energy. With this initiative, both entities reinforce their commitment to sustainable mobility and decarbonization of transport.

On the one hand, the agreement allows Iberdrola | BP Press expand your network by areas that you consider “key” for transport. On the other hand, Bonàrea intends to benefit from the integration of equipment managed by an operator specialized in high -power solutions.

“The agreement with Iberdrola | BP Pulse allows us Raúl PachecoResponsible for Red Eess de Bonàrea.

In practice, this plan seeks to meet the needs of electric vehicle drivers that circulate through Catalonia, Aragon, Navarra and the Valencian Community. To do this, the agreement includes the installation of a total of 202 recharge points in 66 Bonàrea service stations, including both fast and ultra -grape posts, which involves a milestone for the food group.

Fast and ultra -grape charging

To date, the commitment between the two entities has materialized in the installation of 15 load points spread over eight locations. Similarly, the other 187 remaining points, which will be distributed in another 59 service stations, are in the execution phase, with the claim to offer load service to customers that have electrified vehicles throughout 2025.

Together with this agreement, both companies have expressed their predisposition to explore future extensions of capacities and locations, as well as the Load hubs on strategic routessuch as the Guissona Corridor (Lleida) – Epila (Zaragoza) – Madrid or the Route of Barcelona – Jorba – Lleida.

“Associate with a high -level reference – as Bonàrea – allows us , promoting together the transition to a more sustainable and efficient mobility, “he says Pablo PirlesGeneral Director of Iberdrola | BP press.