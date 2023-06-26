‘Respiratory syncytial virus is the second leading cause of death in young children worldwide. In Italy every year 16,000 children are hospitalized for Rsv, 20% of these end up in intensive care. Surely the new monoclonal antibody would make it possible to prevent the extremely important pathology that can lead to death”. So Paolo Bonanni, full professor of General and Applied Hygiene, University of Florence on the sidelines of the conference “A paradigm shift in the prevention of the respiratory virus syncytial (RSV) in early childhood” which was held in the Chamber of Deputies.