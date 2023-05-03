There herpes zoster vaccination it is important in “immunocompromised fragile patients with chronic pathologies” because they “have a greater incidence” of this pathology known as shingles “and also of the complications of which the most feared is certainly postherpetic neuralgia. Subjects with pathologies that have a lowering of immune responses, such as patients undergoing stem cell transplants, but also subjects with tumors or autoimmune diseases have a particular susceptibility to this disease and its complications which can also have very serious consequences”. As Paolo Bonanni, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Florencespeaking on the sidelines of the 56th national congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), in Rome.

“In cancer patients there is an increased risk – remembers Bonanni – in some more in others less: cancer is not a single pathology, but there are many different pathologies. A higher risk than Herpes Zoster, in the order of 2.5 – 3 times, it is often present in blood cancers, oncohaematological diseases (myelomas, leukemias and lymphomas). In other cancers, the risk is increased by 10 to 50% compared to the population of the same age, but healthy”.

Today, prevention is possible with vaccination. “In the severely compromised patient – explains Bonanni – the live attenuated virus vaccine cannot be used. However, we do have a recombinant vaccine made from glycoprotein E from the surface of the Varicella Zoster virus. It is a vaccine which – he continues – also thanks to the use of an innovative adjuvant, As01b, is able to give a lively response and to protect with a probability of 90 to 97%. Furthermore, the 10-year persistence data show a protection approaching 90%. A vaccine that protects very well and that also lasts over time”, concludes the expert.