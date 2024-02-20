“This will be Africa's century. Nigeria and Egypt will almost double their number of inhabitants in 50 years. We need laws that favor regular immigration, which can help our companies find workers because finding ourselves in a few decades with more elderly pensioners than active workers will risk ruining our entire welfare system”. Thus the president of the Emilia Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini, speaking this morning in Bologna, at the States General of Natality.

“It is clear – continues Bonaccini – that in the coming years we need legal, regular and robust immigration. Bossi Fini must be changed, because today it is an obstacle to making it easier to have people come here, just as a law must be introduced that guarantees that boys and girls born in Italy can become Italian as soon as possible, to guarantee a recognition of rights that must go hand in hand with duties. Whoever comes here – concludes the governor – must come here to work, study, behave well otherwise it is right that he be placed where he deserves”.