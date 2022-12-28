Rome – The Ocean Viking in Ravenna? “Regardless of which parties are in government, we think it is a duty to save every life at sea”. This was stated by the governor of Emilia Romagna and candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party Stefano Bonaccini during a press conference in Rome.

“There was a confrontation between the Region and Piantedosi, we are ready to welcome and place any person with dignity. – he continued – Certainly the government will explain one thing: how is it possible that a ship arriving in Liguria has to circumnavigate the peninsula? I hope that there is no reason for the fact that bringing it to a centre-left region does not put the centre-right regions in difficulty. We are there with our people to welcome the people who will arrive”, concluded Bonaccini.

The arrival in Ravenna of the ship “Ocean Viking” of the NGO Sos Méditerranée, carrying 113 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya, is expected around 13 on Saturday. Among the people registered on board, there are 23 women, some of whom are pregnant, 34 unaccompanied minors and three newborns.