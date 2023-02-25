Is it called RAI or RAI Tocchino? In the Democratic Party they don’t have time to think about politics and RAI gives help to the leader of the Democratic Party who tells lies about his eyebrows? The minister will have to answer: is RAI impartial or does it help some leaders?

Bonaccini becomes Bonaccini

Does RAI, paid by everyone, cut Bonaccini’s lies from the Democratic Party? What we have seen so far a Door to door Has it always been natural or is it a constant tweaking of what various party leaders say? Or did someone do it just to please Bonaccini? But is it called RAI or RAI Tocchino?

The Fact: Bonaccini’s lie cut by RAI

Stefano Bonaccini goes to Door to door last February 22 and he says he hasn’t touched up his eyebrows. However, the original video does not pass on RAI even if the complete audio reaches the news agencies.

We of Business we made it heard and compared with what was instead sent on video by Door to door.

Instead of the real answer, “No, I haven’t touched up my brows”given by Bonaccini, only the voice of the leader of the Democratic Party is heard who replies: “I would like to be judged for what I do every day”. But it’s a tweak. There is a cut of at least 15 seconds where the leader of the Democratic Party tells the lie. What will Bonaccini say when he has to deal with matters of state that are far more delicate than his eyebrows? And will RAI cover up his lies?

The deputy of the Brothers of Italy Gianluca Vinci: “I am surprised that Bonaccini did not ask for a correction to show the full part of the interview. Even more incredible that Bonaccini is now silent instead of requesting the publication of his real answer, unless he was okay with the manipulation! When they ask me the problem is that other journalists cut out the good parts. I decided to submit a question to the competent minister”

The question is: whose hand cut the lie of the Pd leader?

In the question, the exponent of the FdI explains how Rai is required to to balance, pluralism, impartiality and independence. But thanks to this cut of about 15 seconds, not made to perceive by the spectators, the lie of the Pd leader will never be heard.

Vinci explains again to Affari: “I ask the ministry to ascertain the effectiveness of what is stated in the introduction and to take the necessary measures against RAI SPA so that the truth and correct information on those facts are re-established and no more manipulation of information occurs in the future”.

The primaries of the Democratic Party are over, where the main argument was Bonaccini’s tattooed eyebrows, news launched by Affaritaliani and resumed from Striscia La Notizia, Libero, Dagospia, Il Giornale, A Day as a Sheep, Il Messaggero, Porta a Porta and above all a hilarious Maurizio Crozza all to laugh.

We add: from today Bonaccini becomes Bonacciglie

