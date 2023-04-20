Di Battista immediately goes out of the way by throwing it on the personal side

Stefano Bonaccini and Alessandro Di Battista they caught each other on DiMartedì on La7 but the clash then continued on social media, even now. He had started the usual Dibba by replying to Bonaccini that he had talked about “new Pd”: «New Democratic Party? In what sense? I don’t see big differences. On Ukraine, the main issue that affects our lives, the line of the Democratic Party is identical to the line of the Brothers of Italy, Schlein’s line is identical to that of Meloni: we support Ukraine, we send more weapons and negotiations nobody talks”.

Bonaccini, quoting Cuperlo, replies: «If we hadn’t supported the resistance Ukraine there would no longer be that country, if Russia wants to stop the war will stop. We did well to support this line. Now we need to find a diplomatic way to arrive at a just peace”. And here Di Battista immediately goes off the rails throwing it personal and reminding Bonaccini “you have lost the primaries”, that you don’t see what this has to do with the subject matter, namely the war in Ukraine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

