All ready for Imola

The wait for the is getting bigger and bigger GP of Emilia-Romagnasixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship scheduled for this weekend at the Autodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ Of Imola. An event that coincides not only with the first of the two events in Italy, with the other expected in Monza at the beginning of September, but also with the first round of the championship in Europe. A weekend, like the one in Temple of Speedtraditionally the cradle of Ferrari supporters, even if there were some difficulties linked above all to the heavy rainfall that has hit Emilia-Romagna in recent days.

Stronger than bad weather

A very delicate issue addressed by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccinion the occasion of GP presentation press conference: “They have been difficult days, and still are. The bad weather that hit our region has left behind a lot of suffering, enormous inconvenience and enormous damage to citizens, families and businesses. And despite the difficulties, we are proud to host the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix again this year in Imola. Not only a great sporting event, but also an absolute international showcase for the promotion of our territory, of the excellence of Emilia-Romagna and of the country”. The President of the Automobile Club of Italy also spoke during the same presentation, Angelo Sticchi Damianiwho underlined the great pride in organizing this major event of international importance, because “Imola is in the heart of the land of motors as well as in that of enthusiasts – he has declared – and because Aci is the organizer, like in Monza”.

The news in qualifying

Also very interesting statements by Stefano Domenicaliboth for the role he holds as President and CEO of Formula 1 and for his origins, having been born in Imola in 1965: “This is a particular edition because Imola turns 70 and will host a new qualifying format in which the drivers will have to use hard tires in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3 – he added in a video message – this will make the qualifying day even more interesting. It will be a big party on and off the track.”