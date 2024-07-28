Genoa – “It will be an important autumn, with three regions voting. The result will have a national power. With Andrea Orlando, in internal congresses, we have often been on opposite sides, but I consider it a proposal of great value. The important thing is that, whoever the candidate is, we arrive at a figure capable of uniting the entire centre-leftas we did in Emilia-Romagna and as is happening in Umbria”. This was stated by the European Parliamentarian and president of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, in an interview with QN. Stefania Proietti, mayor of Assisi and potential candidate of the entire center-left, “has undoubted and recognized administrative qualities, but also human ones. A broad and civic center-left can be built around her. I am convinced that the large victory of Perugia can be repeated with Vittoria Ferdinandi”.

No veto on Orlando

Ability to unite the broad front of the center-left and to respond to the legitimate expectations of the territorial levels: members, militants and voters. These are the two characteristics that the center-left candidate in Liguria will have to present. A profile shared by practically the entire opposition front and well present to Andrea Orlando. For this reason the “natural candidate” is asking the center-left to clarify. Orlando is not going to pass himself off as someone who is self-nominating for the Liguria region and, reiterating his availability, underlines: “If there are names more united than mine, let them say so”. An answer will arrive shortly, in any case before mid-August. According to what is reported, the secretary of the Democratic Party of Liguria Davide Natale he announced that the coalition table will be convened within 15 days.

The signals that are arriving, at the moment, do not seem to cast doubt on the former minister’s race. In addition to the Democratic left of which Orlando himself is an expression, the minority in the Democratic Party also seems convinced. Stefano Bonaccini’s endorsement confirms this: “With Andrea Orlando, in internal congresses, we have often been on opposite sides, but I consider it a proposal of great value. The important thing is that, whoever the candidate is, we arrive at a figure capable of uniting the entire center-left, as we have done in Emilia-Romagna and as is happening in Umbria”, with Michele De Pascale and Stefania Proietti. Because the regional elections, for Bonaccini, will have “a national power”. The goal of the Democrats is to inflict a clear 3-0 on the center-right. A result that could accelerate that political crisis in the majority that many, starting with Matteo Renzi, see at the door. A reason that increases the interest of the Democrats in the date of the Ligurian vote. The person in charge of proposing the election date to the government, Ligurian vice-president Alessandro Piana, spoke of a time window of 60-90 days starting from formalization of Giovanni Toti’s resignation which should arrive at the regional council on Tuesday.