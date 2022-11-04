Gas: Bonaccini ready to put the final signature on the Ravenna regasification terminal





It will be signed on Monday by Stefano Bonaccini, president of Emilia-Romagna and extraordinary commissioner, the authorization decree for the construction of the Ravenna regasification plant. This was announced by the regional body.

The appointment follows the conclusion of the conference of services and with this passage the work will be formally authorized. A press conference has been convened for the occasion Monday 7 at 12 at the headquarters of the regional council in Bologna.

