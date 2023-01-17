Emilia-Romagna changes the rules. The voice: “Bonaccini will run for the 2024 European Championships”

Tick ​​a new save-legislature among the Italian regions. After Puglia, this time it’s the turn of the Emilia Romagna Regional Council. The provision of May 27, 2022 was passed over in silence, specifically in the technicality governing the replacement of the governor Stefano Bonaccini, should he resign before the end of his mandate.

Previously, the legislation required that a “Statutory Guarantee Commission” made up of three people. However, when Vasco Errani he resigned due to the well-known legal events (from which he was later found to be extraneous), the triad, as explained by the offices of the Region to Affaritaliani.it, found himself in objective difficulty because he did not know the administrative reality well. Hence, the decision to replace the president, if he resigns, with his deputy, who assumes full powers and he will certainly know how to use them. The deputy will not remain in office without a term, but for a pre-established period, which in fact lengthens the mandate slightly, but in a meaningless way: the date of the elections, in fact, is established by the president of the Region in agreement with the Prefect and therefore, substantially, when deemed more appropriate.

The political reading, however, is different. Since there are rumors about the fact that Bonaccini, after conquering the secretariat of the Democratic Party, wants to run for the European Championships in 2024, the choice seems to be an ipso facto designation for his deputy Irene Priolo. Take over a Elly Schlein she will take over from the president in case of early departure. Priolo, therefore, will be able to continue to rule the fortunes of Emilia Romagna for nine to twelve months (the vote must take place between 15 April and 15 June) ensuring the seat for the elected officials and, obviously, the generous monthly salaries.

In the Emilian case, however, there are no discontents, as in Puglia where the mayor Decaro saw his election day plans disrupted overnight in 2024 with the closure of the experience in the municipality of Bari and the promise a close race to the regionals. Dreams jumped because of the save legislature that has cracked relations between the ANCI president and the Apulian governor indicated by many as the inspirer of the “beard” to lengthen the legislature.

The practical effects of the dispute have materialized in recent weeks. Dearfor example, is repeatedly threatening to run for elections Europeansame choice as Emilianwithout clarifying whether the option of running also for the regional teams in 2025 remains standing and, if so, the choice between the two roles obviously in case of elections.

As well as Emilian aims to consolidate the axis with i Five stars and the leader With you while Dear remains silent, conditioned by his relationship with Matthew Renzi and the Third Pole. Divergences of views that place a not insignificant mortgage on the construction of the center-left coalition in the regional elections of 2025 with the far from remote scenario of a split. Emilianthe civics and the grillini on one side, Dear, Third Polo shirt and decarian civics on the other.

Complicating the picture is the president’s third term Emilian. Same last September Emilian he excluded it a priori by “promoting” Dear to his successor. But for a few days now that choice seems to be under discussion again. At the national level, in fact, a convergence of interests is allegedly being created among the governors with double mandates chasing the third, and among these Bonaccini, DeLuca, Toti And Zaia even reached the third with the desire for the fourth.

A pressure group that could push for the modification of the national law on the subject, paving the way for a further candidacy in the respective regions. It will be like this? The answer is expected in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Pd is also arguing over the manifesto of values

It should meet tomorrow, January 18, the Constituent Committee of the Democratic Party to examine the document of Manifesto of Values, as well as coming out of the path started by Enrico Letta in October. It remains to be decided whether to bring the text to the assembly over the weekend: sources of the Democratic Party, in fact, warn the risk that the text, the result of a long comparison between the different sensitivities present in the Democratic Party, could lead to a split in the assembly at the hands of who could read an attempt to set aside the founding values ​​of the Democratic Party as they were set out in the 2018 manifesto. Nothing leaks out from the Nazarene, but those who spoke to the secretary told AGI that Letta “underlines the intense work and deepened” which led to the manifesto of values. Furthermore, it is not excluded that the text may be examined by the Congressional Guarantee Commission just established. Those who have had the opportunity to see the document speak of contents “not at all divisive or abrasive”.



