“The government will decide for the best and we as a group of Brothers of Italy will support the government’s decision”. With these words the group leader of FdI in the Senate Lucio Malanquestioned by Affaritaliani.itanswers the question on the hypothesis that the Governor Stefano Bonaccini becomes commissioner for the flood emergency in Emilia Romagna.

“The government is making a collective evaluation – explains the president of the FdI senators -. Evaluations that go beyond the name. We need to put the person who can best operate in that position. If it were to be Bonaccini it will be him, otherwise, seen who also already has many commitments and assignments, will be someone else”, concludes Malan.

THE CAUTION OF FORZA ITALIA – “He will evaluate the government and take a decision. I think that in this phase all the political forces must be involved in the emergency, but, I repeat, the government will decide”. With these words the vice president of the Senate of Forza Italia Maurice Gasparriquestioned by Affaritaliani.itanswers the question on the hypothesis that the Governor Stefano Bonaccini becomes commissioner for the flood emergency in Emilia Romagna.



EMILIA-ROMAGNA, THE LEAGUE: NO VETO ON THE COMMISSIONER – “Emergency in Emilia-Romagna, with regard to the future commissioner, no veto or antipathy towards anyone: the League, at all levels, is committed to solving the problems and hopes that the appointment will take place as soon as possible”. Thus sources of Matteo Salvini’s party.



Flood, Bignami (FdI) commissioner? The hypothesis grows in the Palace. Rumor

