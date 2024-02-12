Bonaccini and that provision on the 42 days for the end of life. The reactions

Stephen Bonaccini has decided to speed up the process to make the law operational end of lifebut naturally only with regard to the region administered by him: Emilia Romagna. At the center of the political clash between the president and the centre-right opposition – we read in La Stampa – is the decides of the Region with which it is guaranteed assisted suicide in 42 days. A decision that in fact overrides the floor vote scheduled for tomorrow on a law on the matter. Forza Italia rises up and announces an appeal to the TAR. Marco is also unhappy Capped of the Coscioni association: “We will fight for the law to be voted on. It would be serious if a regional council did not take on the responsibility responsibility to do it for fear of losing”. Bonaccini's step displeases many: oppositions and Coscioni association. And in essence it “sterilizes” the discussion in the council on the so-called proposal Cappedthe popular initiative law on the end of life scheduled for tomorrow.

A firm “no” to any law or resolution that allows the assisted suicide comes from the president of the CEI and archbishop of Bologna, Cardinal Matteo Soupswhich – we read in Il Resto del Carlino – reiterates the position of the Church. It does so in the days in which the Emilia-Romagna Region passed a resolution to allow the patient the right to take leave of life in 42 days. A move that is generating a debate at a national level, with the oppositions in Viale Aldo Moro who will present a compact resolution tomorrow for an opinion from the State Attorney's Office while Forza Italia will present an appeal to the TAR. Zuppi never mentions the regional device, but it proves a lot sceptical also on its validity. “The legal systems they establish the right to die they are gods deceptions and they are of dubious validity – explains Zuppi bluntly, speaking to an assembly of faithful, made up of sick people and the people who take care of them -. The question is not so much confessional How much secular. The humanism on which our society is based leads us to conclude that there will always and only be a right to treatment. After all, suffering is faced by erasing the pain and not by extinguishing life.”