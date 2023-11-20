Bon Jovi He made more than two generations vibrate with each of his songs. Great hits, such as ‘It’s my life’, ‘Always’ and ‘You give Love a Bad Name’ were crowned as icons of the 80s of English rock, so it is not incredible to imagine the American band singing again and that his new song resonates greatly again, but that the new success is a Christmas carol.

‘Christmas isn’t Christmas’ is the new song, which is now available on different music platforms, such as YouTube and Spotify.

