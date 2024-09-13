Jon Bon Jovi Saved a Woman From Jumping Off a Bridge

The singer Jon Bon Jovi he dressed the hero’s clothesbut not in one of his music videos or in any movie, he did it in the real life intervening in a case of attempted suicideThe episode occurred in Nashville in the United StatesBon Jovi and his assistant noticed a woman clinging to the parapet over the railing and they intervened. The singer was there to shoot a video clip with his band. In the video taken by the surveillance cameras you can see the assistant talking to the woman and Bon Jovi who he approaches with caution, he greets her and joins the conversation.

In the end the woman turns towards the two who help him to climb over the balustrade and get to safety. The scene ends with the woman embracing Bon Jovi who stays close to her until he makes sure she is out of danger. “Special thanks to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “Bon Jovi helped convince her to step off the ledge above the Cumberland River to get to safety“.