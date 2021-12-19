“I speak Ciæo” or gives the year to which he vëgne eo traces or sòlito budget de fin de year. A year that either shows con fòrsa a neçescitæ de protection purbica pe-o ligure

Zena – Sicomme domenega chi vëgne l’è San Stea, and the newspapers no sciòrtan, touches dâse evenu the appointment à anno intrante – cösa ch’a ne fa raçionalizzâ, among other things, that between doe settemañe semmo za into 2022 . I rest, as it has been happening for seven years now, the urtimo article de unna season or the is the one from which if çerca de tracciâ a meña de budget of what happened in relaçion to lengua from Liguria.

Donca, a primma constataçion a l’è che oweg de repiggio comensou that by now the is squæxi dex anni, no l’è that o se segge fermu, but without a sato de qualitæ or not it goes from nisciuña part; and sati de qualitæ inte st’anno ch’o va à finî no ghe n’è stæti. Intendemmose: some time ago it was comensou à fâ from televixon in Ligurian and à lasciâghe di spaçi in sciô newspaper, and these are stæti sati de qualitæ che an permisso de normalizzâ l’existensa do zeneise and arvî a pòrta a çento atre iniçiative, that ghe son stæte and continuan à ësgighe. Either zeneise, inteiso in a broad sense, or this is well present in the image of people a peto dex years ago, when Monti took over prescidense do Conseggio; and iniçiative, which we first celebrated with so much attention, oua are spontaneous and frequent, and no an ciù beseugno de vegnî contæ à uña à uña. But there is a though, òsæ a chronomachy co-a quæ a l’à from fâ to nòstra lengua.

Of three hundred and fifty speakers of four Ligurian varieties that ISTAT or registered in 2015, if peu thought that even u ghe seats forty-one fewer, and that if we gave a horizon of dex years, porrievan ëse a meitæ. This veu dî that l’è apreuvo à cangiâ or “paisaggio sonöro” from region, unn’atra vòtta: a primma a l’è stæta quande or zeneise or l’è stæto confinedu ae banchiñe e ae ciacciare di ançien, a segonda a mark to spariçion.

Inte this context to cösa da fâ – and that no s’è fæta inguanno but we would hope that the year who vëgne or seats that bon – a l’è inandiâ un scistema de reconoscimento instituçionâ, which gives the tools pe fâ capî aa çittadinansa the important eo cultural value from lengua stòrica from Liguria. Sensa this consensus all or the stops in sce a cian whence not if he succeeds à influî.

Oua, de lezze in sciâ töa do regional council, for as much as we save, ghe n’è ciù d’uña, including that of popular initiative voted by ciù de vinti communi, four years ago. We would hope that in 2022 pòssan will pass from propòste à lezze. Meanwhile, bon Dënâ e derê de anno!

Lescicus

Evenu: today

Apriuvo: later, behind

Arvi: to open

Cian: softly

Chronomachy: fight against time

Dënâ: Christmas

Derê – behind; last (only in the expression “derê de anno”

Draffin: dolphins

Euggi: eyes

Euio: oil

Fen: hay

Thu: turning point

Inandiâ: to initiate, to organize

Inguanno: this year

Intrante: next

Lessons: law / I.

Loi: wolves (sav.)

Massâ: to kill (sav.)

Meña: species

Rei: networks (sav.)

Repiggio: recovery, recovery

Scciancan: they rip, tear

Töa: table