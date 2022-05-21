Title: It has been a difficult season, we have known how to suffer and stay on the right track. There are differences between playing and training, now I am older and smarter. I have a squad with a lot of individual and collective quality. We have suffered and put our mental strength.

First woman to win as a player and coach: It is true that it is the first time and we are making history. The important thing for me was the possibility of winning for the eighth time. I’m not the important one, it’s the players. I am lucky to have my staff and my players to help me. It IS a collective victory.

Champion Growth: All the games have been on TV, now it’s more competitive and the game can grow. It has not been an easy road, but thanks to the format we have achieved it

What he told them: You don’t need much motivation in a Champions League final. It was emotional, which is very nice, everyone has dreamed of playing in the final and they wanted to do well and they did.

Henry goal: Golazo has been impressive. She is a very talented player, sometimes you can’t explain when you see the hair come out of her foot, it has been incredible. On a mental level, she has given us a boost because Barcelona did not fit in so early. The idea was to pressure them and force them to defend high block.

Team: Behind every victory there is a lot of work, a club with an ambitious president. There is a lot of work.

train men: I’m not thinking of coaching guys. It does not matter, the important thing is skill and competence. When we’re in the locker room we talk about playing football. I know the feminine one well, I know how everything works but I don’t know if it would be legitimate to enter one of the boys. It is not known, but in the short term I think not.

The match: We were prepared with a game plan, we had two weeks to analyze it and prepare it. We had to try to make it difficult, we had the quality to make it difficult for them and that’s how it has been. We have worked a lot. We have been able to recover well and be fresh and thus make a difference on the pitch. Barcelona has a lot of technical quality, we have strength and power.

Carpenter: We’re sad for Carpenter and I’m sick of losing my girls, but it can happen. They are two seasons with many injuries. I think it’s a serious injury.

Hegerberg: She is a leader in the group, she is a professional on and off the field, and I am very happy for her. She went through a difficult period because of her injury and she came back and worked very hard to get here. She has shown her leadership ability. I am very happy for her.