Thibaut Courtois will be missing for Belgium tomorrow evening in the European Championship qualifier against Estonia. The goalkeeper (31) surprisingly did not show up at the remainder of the Red Devils’ training camp in Tubize last night. Courtois, who also has a minor knee injury, would be disappointed by a captaincy issue in the team of national coach Domenico Tedesco.

