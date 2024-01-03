After the surprise departure of Juan Carlos Osorio of Egyptian football at the end of 2023 for family reasons. The Risaraldense coach was made official in a powerful team of the Brazilian who has been champion of South American and finalist of Liberators in recent years.

After having ended your connection with the Zemalek of Egypt, where he recorded a balance of 12 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses in 22 games, thus having a percentage of 62% performance. In this way, its destiny will now continue in South American territory.

The team that will have the services of the Colombian coach will be the Athletico Paranaense, who confirmed the arrival of the 62-year-old strategist starting in 2024, to compete in various tournaments such as the South American Cup, the state championship, the Brasileirao and the Brazilian Cup.

“Juan Carlos Osorio is the new coach of the Atlético Paranaense main team,” the club wrote on social networks.

Juan Carlos Osorio is the new coach of the main team of Athletico Paranaense. With a well-established and quite experienced name, we are in the main events of world football, the Colombian coach takes on the Rubro-Negro for the challenge of commanding time in this centenary year… pic.twitter.com/ACFUlR7d42 — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) January 4, 2024

And he added: “With a consolidated name and considerable experience on the main stages of world football, the Colombian coach comes to Item-Black with the challenge of leading the team in this year's sporting centennial.”

This will be the second opportunityand Juan Carlos Osorio will lead a Brazilian soccer team, since between May and October 2015 he was in charge of the Sao Paulo. Where they had a balance of 11 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses in 25 games. Having a balance of 52% in his short time in the Rio country.

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

