Sometimes they come back

To give news of return to the Formula 1 calendar of the Malaysian Grand Prixstarting with the 2026 season, was the local site Careta.

“According to sources inside the racetrackLitar Antarabangsa Petronas Sepang (formerly known as SIC), will organize the return of Formula 1 in 2026, in correspondence with the introduction of the new sporting regulations“, we read in the Malaysian newspaper.

Malaysia in Formula 1

Enthusiasts and professionals remember the Sepang track well, one of the stages of Formula 1 in 1999 and remained until 2017. The track, designed by architect Hermann Tilke, has recorded 7 victories out of 19 grand prix by Ferrari over the years.

For the Red team then the peculiarity of having obtained these 7 triumphs with 5 different drivers, Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. The latter is finally the record holder for successes in Sepang (4).

Then the stop to the F1 races in Malaysia, which reached end of 2017, corresponding to the increase in sponsorship costs and the decline in ticket sales.