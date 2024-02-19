The arrival of Kylian Mbappé to the real Madrid It seems to be an open secret in Europe. The star of the French team would only have in his mind playing for the white team and he does not have among his options to renew with him. Paris Saint-Germain or reach the Premier League.

All roads lead to MadridThis was revealed this Monday by the newspaper Brand of Spain, pointing out that Kylian Mbappé has already signed an agreement with the team Chamartin.

Mbappé would have already chosen his future.

Last week, it was learned that the 25-year-old player informed the president of the PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfiwho was not going to renew his contract for next season and who will leave as a free agent on June 30 of this year.

Mbappe He has been clear with the French club since last year, when he announced to the leadership that he was not going to make the automatic contract extension effective until 2025.

In fact, the main French media revealed that the star was emphatic in telling Al-Khelaïfi that they did not offer a renewal because his final decision was already clear: sign for the Real Madrid.

Mbappé, the millionaire agreement

As reported by Brand, Kylian Mbappé has a closed agreement with real Madrid For two weeks now, there is even talk that he has already signed his signature to be a new 'Merengue' player from July 1.

The figures of the agreement are millionaires, Mbappe He would have a salary that is between 15 and 20 million euros, a salary similar to what the Brazilian receives Vinicius Jr and higher than English Jude Bellingham.

As a free player, the Frenchman and his family are going to receive a very juicy transfer bonus. In 2022, when he was also close to the Madrid, There was talk of a sum to be signed was 130 million euros. However, this time it could be less than 50 million, they revealed on the program 'El Chiringuito'.

Kylian Mbappe (C) could do little against the power of the English team.

Gone are the bizarre figures that I received in recent years in the Paris Saint-Germain, where he earned 212 million euros gross (111 net), 72 million euros in salary alone and 60 for a renewal bonus.

In Spain They emphasize that the only detail to be ironed out in the contract between the Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé They are the player's image rights, the white club has a policy of keeping 50 percent of the rights of all the players on the squad.

The aforementioned media explained that the real Madrid and the player will communicate their agreement and the signing when the real Madrid and the PSG They are no longer in competition for official titles.

Finally, it was revealed in France that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and PSG They are going to prepare a worthy farewell and a tribute, like few seen in the painting of the Princes Park.

