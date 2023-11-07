After the resignation of Jorge Almirón, who left his position as coach of Boca Juniors after losing the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, the “Xeneize” is experiencing tortuous moments both on and off the field, especially considering that the elections for president of the club are also coming up, which will take place on December 2.
The breaking news has to do with the participation of Mauricio Macriformer president of the club and also of the Argentine Republic: the information is that he will throw himself into fighting at the polls with Juan roman riquelmethe greatest idol in the history of the club.
In the next few hours it will be confirmed that Macri will go directly to the formula with Andrés Ibarraas club vice president. Although he had anticipated that he was going to participate strongly and had even suggested it (“I am evaluating whether I go as Andrés Ibarra’s running mate. I am actively working on that,” he said), he had not yet defined his role. .
This way, The elections in Boca would precisely have the vice presidents as their heaviest figures, something that is not usual, Although it will be necessary to see if Román repeats as vice president or if he dares to go directly as president, which is a rumor that is gaining strength.
The other opposition alternative will be that of Jorge Reale, candidate of the Boca La Causa Group, who logically, because he does not have a strong figure like Román or Macri, appears as the least favorite candidate to win the elections.
The opposition is advancing strongly at this moment because it understands that the defeat in the Copa Libertadores and the resignation of Jorge Almirón, when there are important objectives left to play for Boca, such as qualification for the Libertadores 2024, shows shortcomings in the management under the leadership of Ameal institutionally and Riquelme in football.
There will also be former historical players such as Roberto Abbondanzieri, Diego Cagna and Rolando Schiavi, who will politically confront those who were their colleagues, such as the members of the current Council. This is another strong condiment that will give an unparalleled framework to the December 2 elections, long awaited by all. Who will win?
