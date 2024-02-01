The news doesn't stop in the Formula 1. This Thursday it was learned that the English pilot Lewis Hamilton had offered himself to the team Ferrari and from Maranello They gave him the go-ahead upon his arrival, causing a real earthquake in the category.

It may be of interest to you: Gerard Piqué receives a last request from Shakira's father, in the midst of his poor condition

The news that came from Europe They said that the British was going to sign a contract with Ferrari by 2025 and was going to take the pilot's position Carlos Sainzwho is close to ending his contract.

Everything was confirmed in the last hours, the team Mercedes announced that Lewis Hamilton He will leave the team at the end of this 2024 Formula 1 season.

The 39-year-old driver activated a clause to end his contract at the end of this year and be free to sign for any team in the 'big circus'.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last year. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2024

“The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last year,” the British team wrote.

Minutes later, the Italian team announced that Lewis Hamilton will occupy a seat in the team from 2025 along with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will join the team in 2025, with a multi-year contract,” indicated the Italians who decided not to reveal details of the link.

Team Statement Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/moEMqUgzXH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024

Carlos Sainz, the great loser

The 29-year-old Carlos Sainz from Madrid – with two victories and 18 podiums in F1 – has a valid contract with Ferrari until the end of this season, so, taking into account that the renewal of his current contract was announced last week companion, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

If the signing of the seven-time British world champion for the team of Maranellowould result in the departure of the Spanish pilot.

Also: Roger Martínez and Juanfer Quintero, figures: they scored great goals with Racing

When consulted by EFE, sources close to the talented Madrid pilot admitted knowing the possible arrival of Hamilton to Ferrari, without confirming or denying any hypothesis about Sainz's future starting next year.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO