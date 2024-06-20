Mmillionaires and Radamel Falcao García They held an important meeting this Thursday in the United States to negotiate the arrival of the 38-year-old forward to the capital club. The negotiation came to fruition and ‘Tigre’ will play in Bogotá.

The fans of Millionaires I was waiting to know if the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta He was going to defend the colors of his beloved team, the club for which he confessed to being a fan since he was a child.

Radamel Falcao García Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive

Falcao and Millonarios released white smoke

Falcao received Gustavo Serpathe largest shareholder of Millonarios already Enrique Camacho president of the club, at his home in Miami where they talked about some details of the agreement that could make him the most important signing in Colombian Professional Soccer.

The 38-year-old goalscorer discussed some details with the directors of Millonarios and their lawyers. After just over an hour of dialogue and Around 1 in the afternoon, Radamel Falcao García, Gustavo Serpa and Enrique Camacho released white smoke and closed an agreement to wear the Bogotá team’s shirt next semester, confirmed journalist César Augusto Londoño.

The director of Caracol Radio Football Pulse, station that is part of Amber Capital Colombia, a conglomerate of which Gustavo Serpa is CEO (major shareholder of Millonarios) and who is also the president of the board of directors of Caracol Radio, pointed out that “there was a handshake” Between the parts.

Radamel Falcao and Lorelei Tarón Photo:instagram

Details of the Falcao and Millonarios agreement

According to the information provided, the entire negotiation was on track and the contractual differences were resolved in the meeting and the negotiation was closed with an agreement.

Although the announcement of the agreement was made, several steps are missing for the arrival of Radamel Falcao García becomes official. The top scorer of the Colombia selection You must complete the respective medical and physical examinations to continue with the hiring process.

Specific details of Falcao’s contract with Millonarios, the duration of the contractual relationship and the monetary issue are still unknown.. It is worth mentioning that after passing the medical examinations, both the club and the player must officially sign the contract and make the presentation.

The tiger is still in negotiations Photo:TIME AND EFE

According to the information known to EL TIEMPO, the details of the contract are very similar to what has been discussed in recent days, The contract would initially be for 6 months to resolve a possible continuity and the issue of wealth tax in the future.

He ‘Tigre’ of Santa Marta He would have already agreed on the salary issue and will have bonuses for goals and games played.

For now, Radamel Falcao García He will continue a few more days with his family on vacation in the United States before carrying out the relevant medical examinations and the officialization of a signing that shakes the FPC.

The scorer waits for the club's board of directors Photo:EFE

HAROLD YEPES

