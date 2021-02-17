Bombshell: one more year, Ashleigh Barty will not be able to be a prophet in her land. The player born in Ipswich 24 years ago, current world number one, was eliminated this Wednesday in an incredible way in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open by Czech Karolina Muchova, which was completely transformed after being treated by the tournament doctors when trailing 6-1 and 2-0 in the second set. The 24-year-old Czech and 27th in the ranking, qualified for her first Grand Slam semifinal thanks to a 12-3 run with which she won by 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in 1h: 57. “I felt lost, my head was spinning and I had to ask for help,” said the tennis player who will face the winner of the duel between the Americans Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula on Friday.

Barty once again disappointed her countrymen, who could not cheer her on at the Rod Laver Arena, the center court that tomorrow will host spectators again, as it is confirmed that the confinement decreed by the state of Victoria will end at midnight on Wednesday and that restricted public access will be allowed to sports events. Ashleigh, 2019 Roland Garros champion, he reached the penultimate round last year in Melbourne and two ago he finished in the quarterfinals, as has happened this time. Her puncture is greater if one takes into account that being a local player she did not have to go through quarantine, While Muchova was one of the tennis players who suffered a severe confinement of 14 days, in which she could not train, for having been in contact with a positive case in COVID.

No one saw the absolute blackout that Barty suffered or the fantastic reaction starring Muchova coming, exponent of the rich Czech school, which does not stop giving good tennis players. The aussie, who won in the duel that both starred in the US Open in 2018, fell completely after his rival was treated for those dizziness that had not allowed him to compete on equal terms in the first set and the start of the second. Neither of them had given up a set in the first four rounds. Barty was not helped by the serve, his cut backhand or his usual precision, as he accumulated 37 unforced errors.

