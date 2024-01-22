The search for a technician has become a headache in the America of Cali, after the Argentine's 'no' Ricardo Gareca, the 'scarlets' have approached the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez and to the Venezuelan Cesar Farías.

In the last few hours, a new name was added to the wish list of the Valle del Cauca team and the news surprised all the fans who were not counting on the possible arrival of a world champion to the bench.

Photo: EFE / América de Cali

As revealed by the former player and now panelist of ESPN, Daniel TíLger, the America of Cali He is related to the former Argentine soccer player with French nationality David Trezeguet, news that surprised his set colleagues.

“I don't know if he has knowledge of Colombian football, but they told me about a name for América, world champion… David Trezeguet to technical direction“he said on the F10 program.

The former captain of the Colombia National Team, Jorge 'el Patrón' Bermúdez, the former archer of National, Gastón Pezzutti, and the journalist Melissa Martinez They did not hide their surprised face at the name that the Argentine gave.

“I hadn't heard that one. But the only thing that can happen and that has happened, recently, with those who have been mentioned for America, is that they get a job quickly or they put themselves on everything's radar and people become alert,” he said. the journalist from Soledad (Atlántico).

Trezeguet, without experience, but with the desire

The name of David Trezeguet as a replacement for Lucas Gonzalez in it Cali America It's quite a surprise. As a player, the forward won dozens of titles, the most important being the 1998 World Cup with France, but as a DT he has zero experience.

However, a few weeks ago, the 46-year-old French-Argentine revealed on the program ESPN's F90, that his desire was to start his career as a coach.

David Trezeguet in Bogotá. Photo: Rodrigo Sepulveda / EL TIEMPO

“I have been resettled in Argentina for some time now, my goal is to start a new stage of my life which is to be able to train. I always prepared myself and liked sports management, as a manager, it is not simple and from South America you see it from another angle Doing sports management, I finished my coaching course… I feel capable and I formed a good group to be able to start,” he stated.



The America of Cali It could be his first experience on the bench if the rumor comes to fruition.

