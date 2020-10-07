Highlights: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vijay Rupani calls Narendra Modi the Prime Minister with ’56 inch chest ‘

Rupani said, Terror took place across the country during Modi’s rule

He said, Gujarat became riot-free after the Godhra riots, Modi banned

Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani addressed an online rally on Wednesday as Narendra Modi entered his 20th year as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. In his speech, Rupani called Modi a Prime Minister with a ’56 inch chest ‘. He said that terrorist attack under Modi’s rule has become a thing of the past.

Rupani said, “At first there were frequent bombings, but Modi took concrete action against the terrorists and eliminated them.” “For the first time India has seen a 56-inch chested Prime Minister,” he said. Rupani counted several major projects completed during Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.

‘Gujarat becomes riot free after Godhra’

He said, “It was Modi who completed the Narmada project by allowing the gates to be erected on the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the 17th day after assuming the office of Prime Minister.” Rupani said, ‘Gujarat is the soul of Prime Minister Modi. Even today, while he is sitting in Delhi, he remains concerned about Gujarat to ensure that the state does not lag behind. He said, ‘Gujarat became riot-free after the Godhra riots. There were riots during the Congress rule but Modi banned them completely.

‘Modi used stones thrown at him to climb up’

The Chief Minister said, ‘After the Godhra incident, the opponents used to use derogatory words for Modi, but he was not deterred. Instead, they used stones thrown towards them to build ladders to climb up. ‘