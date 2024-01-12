The operation carried out by the United States and Great Britain against Houthi positions in Yemen had the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, and was conducted on a multidimensional level, i.e. using multiple vectors. The US and UK were keen to point out that the raid was carried out with precision bombs with the aim of avoiding collateral damage. The aim of the raid, which began at 6.30 am local time, was to decrease the offensive capabilities of the Houthis, a mission – according to Joe Biden's administration – which would have been accomplished even if a damage assessment will only arrive in the next few hours. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke explicitly of “military objectives”.

Armaments used

Tomahawik missiles launched from the Arleigh Burke, a destroyer equipped with guided carriers (DDG), a US Navy unit focused on the Aegis combat system and the SPY-1D electronically scanned multifunction passive radar, were used. Also used was a Boeing RC-135 quad-jet reconnaissance aircraft. Other launchers were launched from the USS Florida, the third Ohio-class nuclear cruise missile submarine produced for the United States Navy. At least 15 F/A-18 fighters were used in the bombing and took off from the Eisenhower aircraft carrier, assisted by at least four British X4 Typhoons that took off from Cyprus and supported by the A330 tanker for high-altitude supply. Since the Houthis have quite advanced air defense (AD) capabilities, the US has employed at least one E/A-18 Growler for SEAD/DEAD equipped with AGM88 HARM and ALQ-99 jamming systems capable of blinding air shields. This was not only to defend the aircraft but also because radar systems were on the target list (including naval radars). Also taking off from the Eisenhower aircraft carrier, an E2 aircraft equipped with an airborne radar with an AWACS system for early warning and air control also rose to altitude.

Goals

The US-led strikes in Yemen have hit at least a dozen military facilities, chosen to generate maximum impact on Yemenis' fighting capacity. The targets were radar systems, drone depots and launch pads, and missile and ballistic carrier depots. Biden administration officials said the strikes were aimed at hampering the Houthis' ability to strike targets in the Red Sea, rather than killing Iranian leaders and trainers, which could be seen as further escalation. A Houthi spokesman said at least five of its fighters had been killed. The ground zero of the raids were the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the port of Hudaydad, Zahid, Taiz and Sadah.

Results and consequences

There is disagreement on the effectiveness of the raid both from a tactical point of view, i.e. the neutralization of the Houthis' real offensive capacity, and from a strategic point of view, i.e. in a dissuasive sense for further actions. The policy director of the Defense Priorities observatory, Benjamin H. Friedman, maintains that “it is very unlikely that the raid will succeed in stopping the attacks on the ships, rather this will lead to an escalation towards more violent actions”. Tactically, the attacks against a dozen targets “are too limited to deprive the Houthis of the ability to use missiles and drones to hit ships off their coasts,” Friedman continues. Strategically, the punishment inflicted on the Houthis is essentially, the expert comments, “a pin prick, which will do little to deter attacks that Houthi leaders obviously believe have great political advantage in bolstering their domestic legitimacy.”

