The excitement and drama won’t stop in the episode 335 from ‘There is room at the bottom’. The series of America TV will bring us the suffering that Joel Gonzales faces while his partner, Patty, continues to rise in her musical career. What will happen is that Franklin, leader of Group 7, will propose to Melissa Paredes, who plays the character, to be his girlfriend. This is part of a marketing strategy to quickly boost his musical career. On the other hand, July’s parents would return to take her to Recuay, according to fans; while Diego will agree to give Francesca a divorce.

If you want to know what will happen with this courtship, in the following note we will give you all the details so you don’t miss the new episode of ‘AFHS’, which could bring us more than one unexpected bomb and leave all the fans in shock.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 335 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 335 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 335 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ will be released TODAY, Friday, October 27, 2023. As we saw in the trailer, Patty will find herself in a difficult situation due to the offer of Franklinthe leader of Group 7. She will have to decide between breaking the heart of Joel Gonzales or advance your musical career.

Furthermore, Diego Montalbán follows Koky’s advice and presents divorce papers to Francesca, which leaves her extremely surprised. However, this action could be part of a strategy by the chef to try to win her back.

At what time should you watch chapter 335 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of ‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pm, on America TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the corresponding schedules:

USA: 5:40 pm (Pacific time)

5:40 pm (Pacific time) Mexico: 7.40 pm

7.40 pm Ecuador: 8.40 pm

8.40 pm Colombia: 8.40 pm

8.40 pm Venezuela: 9.40 pm

9.40 pm Chili: 10.40 p.m.

10.40 p.m. Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

10.40 p.m. Spain: 3.40 am (the next day).

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

Patty is one of the characters that has quickly gained public acceptance. Photo: Composition LR/America

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘At the bottom there is room’ is broadcast on the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

July and Cristóbal are one of the main characters of the series 'AFHS'. Photo: Composition LR/America

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?