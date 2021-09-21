Not far from the Moscow region of Lyubertsy, two shells from the time of the Great Patriotic War were found. About it told in the press service of the GKU MO “Mosoblpozhspas”.

Aviation bombs were found by residents of the village of Tomilino, who called in specialists. Rescuers arrived at the scene. They dug up the ammunition, placed it in a special container, took it to the landfill and destroyed it, following the instructions. The department clarified that during the operation, the employees observed safety precautions.

Earlier, the shell during the Great Patriotic War was neutralized near Klin in the Moscow region. Not far from the village of Sogolevo, a 45-mm artillery shell with a fuse was found. The ammunition was found by a teenager. The shell was too close to the village, so they took it to a safe place to neutralize it.

Even more interesting in Telegram channel “Moslenty”… Subscribe!