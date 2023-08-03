Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Ukraine is running out of ammunition, but not of ingenuity. According to US media reports, the country is now producing bombs using 3D printers. They’re surprisingly effective.

KIEV – Ukraine is groaning under the strains of war. The country attacked by Russia repeatedly asked its western partners to supply more weapons and ammunition. Until they arrive, Kiev will probably take the problem into its own hands – and surprise the West again with a cheap solution to an expensive problem: bombs from the 3D printer are intended to increase the ammunition stocks in the fight against Russia.

War in Ukraine: 3D printers are said to provide supplies of ammunition

The Ukrainian army fired 180,000 artillery shells per month during the Ukraine war last year, currently it is around 90,000 to 140,000 rounds per month, according to military expert Jack Watling from the Royal United Services Institute Washington Post said. A Ukrainian military even spoke anonymously to the US newspaper of 7,700 shells a day, which would be over 200,000 a month. However, the NATO partners can hardly keep up with the production of the ammunition: For example, the EU production of artillery shells was around 14,500 rounds per month before the beginning of the war and has only increased slowly since then. However, Ukraine has large amounts of raw materials, such as explosives. Groups of volunteers are said to have started to 3D print ammunition, like the magazine The Economist reported on Tuesday (August 1)..

A unit produced over 30,000 bombs in the past four months. Cost per piece: 3.85 US dollars (about 3.52 euros). The 3D printer itself should only cost 1,200 US dollars (around 1098 euros). The leader of one unit told the US publication that more would be produced in the future. Another group produces around 1,000 pieces of 800-gram “anti-personnel bombs” every week, and the number here is also expected to rise to 1,500 a week, it said. According to one of the weapons manufacturers, the ammunition, known as “Zaychyk” (in English: rabbit), is said to be more effective when dropped from the air than conventional, lighter grenades, which often only weigh 300 grams.

Weapons from the 3D printer can apparently even penetrate armor of vehicles

According to the report, the shells of the projectiles were produced using a 3D printer and then filled with C4 explosives. Even bombs that can destroy armored vehicles can apparently be produced in this way. The shells of these bombs contain copper and aluminum, which becomes so hot when detonated that it can penetrate armor. The information could not initially be checked independently, but also the Washington Post had already reported on underground workshops in eastern Ukraine in April, where new projectiles are made from unexploded ammunition using 3D printers. The report of economist According to the report, some of the production will also take place outside of Ukraine, for example in Latvia. Since November 2022, at least 65,000 pieces of ammunition have been imported from Europe into Ukraine.

“Recycling” also plays a role in the Ukraine war for tanks: It was recently announced that repair centers for the Leopard 2 are to be set up in Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Because in the rarest of cases, hits on Western tanks lead to a total loss, so that the vehicles are often fully operational again after repairs.