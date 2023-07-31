The tension will be present again in Las Nuevas Lomas. In the next chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, we will see again the concern of ‘Jimmy’, who escaped from the kind of ‘kidnapping’ he suffered by ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ in order to go see Alessia and tell her the whole truth about the surprise kiss that Laia gave her. On the other hand, Francesca will seriously think about murdering Claudia Llanos, her archenemy, since she does not allow her to live in peace and that would be the only way to leave her and her family alone.

Do you want to know what else will happen in today’s episode? In the following note, we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything from the successful series on América TV.

Watch HERE the preview of ‘AFHS’ 10×274

When to SEE ‘In the background there is room’ 10×274?

Chapter 274 ‘At the back there is room 10’ this will be released Monday, July 31, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that “Jimmy” is still considering telling Alessia the whole truth about the kiss that Laia gave her before her trip to Spain, which is why she escaped from the “kidnapping” of her uncles “Pepe” and ‘Titus’.

In addition, Francesca will begin to think about the possibility of getting rid of Claudia Llanos, who does not let her or her family live peacefully, so she will take extreme measures. On the other hand, Joel will start a regimen to get fit and thus win Patty’s love.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see the episodes of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in primetime at 8:40 pm, on América TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see ‘At the bottom there is room’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

Joel will seek to conquer Patty, for which he will undergo hard physical exercises with Silvio, Francesca’s friend. By: America TV

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?