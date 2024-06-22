While the ceasefire demanded by the United Nations continues to fail, evidence continues to accumulate against Benjamin Netanyahu for violations of international law since he ordered the military offensive against Gaza following the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. Last Wednesday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a detailed report documenting the systematic bombing of areas densely populated by civilians, which could amount to a crime against humanity.

Based both on direct testimonies and independent experts—among them, military—as well as on the analysis of satellite images, videos and photographs, the text points to the use of high-power bombs against neighborhoods and homes, capable of destroying solid infrastructures and pass through several layers of concrete. In fact, it focuses on six bombings in which – contrary to what the Israeli army claims – there was no prior warning to the population. This fact and the use of material that destroys indiscriminately, without distinguishing between military and civilian objectives, constitute for the United Nations a clear violation of international conventions on war.

Disdainful of this incriminating evidence, Netanyahu continues his brutal offensive. In the early hours of yesterday the attacks occurred throughout the Strip, including the refugee camps. The Israeli Government, increasingly isolated internationally, has clashed this week with the US Administration, which has been blocking a shipment of high-powered bombs such as those denounced by the UN for a month. Netanyahu called on Washington on Tuesday to unblock the shipment, but, rightly so in view of the facts, the US is reluctant.

Meanwhile, the risk of the conflict spreading is increasing. The direct threat by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, against Cyprus for hypothetical aid from this country to Israel has already received a blunt response from Brussels, which has reminded the pro-Iranian leader that a threat against a member of the Union European is against the entire Union. He urges to reduce the tension before it is too late. Netanyahu and Hamas must accept the international peace proposal and declare an immediate ceasefire.