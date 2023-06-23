The war ritual sometimes imposes adding a handwritten message to the projectiles that are launched at the enemy. Something like the equivalent of the dedication of someone who gives a book or a bouquet of flowers. In this case, poisoned. Two kilometers from the Russian defense line in the Zaporizhia region, a young man named Oleksandr takes out the marker he carries from the first-aid kit that hangs from his camouflage uniform to record the time at which the tourniquet is applied to the wounded. He serves her to sign and dedicate some of the mortar bombs. A few meters from him, Aleksei, Artem and Sergei (none give his last name) have the ceremony well learned. They unload the weapon from the back of their SUV and mount the barrel on the bipod in no time. The three of them have a special motivation to go to the front every day: part of their families live in the zone occupied by the Russians, towards which the Kiev counteroffensive is trying to advance these days.

After that liturgy of the marker and the dedications, the operation of these members of the special forces of the Ukrainian Police begins. They are going to bomb some enemy positions located by means of drones the day before by another unit. Some members of that second unit accompany and advise them. Some bring technology. Others, the traditional but effective mortars. Both groups agree on this morning in which Sergei regrets that there are “some clouds and the wind is blowing somewhat gusty”. Inclement weather, in any case, that does not stop their plans.

A few seconds later the first bombshell sounds dry in the air. It has written the name of a newly built expansion in the west of kyiv, the capital, whose construction company is making it possible with its financing for this attack to be carried out. The second is spit out of the smoking iron mouth in memory of a fallen combatant whose war nickname was Tefal. For the record and to be able to send the memory to those interested, the last thing they do before loading the barrel is to take a photo of the artifacts with a mobile phone.

Oleksandr writes dedications to the Russians with a felt-tip pen on the mortars that are going to be fired at them on the Zaporizhia front. Luis Vega

Both Russian and Ukrainian armies use this form of message exchange. The notes are usually loaded with hatred, irony, good wishes for their own troops or as a memory for those who have left their skins in the fight, as in the case of Tefal. Sometimes they are cryptic. They do not seek that, if they reach the addressee legibly, they can decipher them. Others are an accurate and direct stab. “Happy New Year!”, could be read on the remains of one of the drones with which Russia attacked kyiv at dawn on January 1.

The position from which the mortars are launched is between Mala Tokmachka, in Ukrainian hands, and Novopokrovka, a small town occupied by the invader. This front in the southern region of Zaporizhia is one of the points where the local army’s counteroffensive has been taking place since the beginning of June. Two of the men take shelter from a trench from which, through a screen, they control the flight of a drone with a camera that helps them locate the impact site and correct the position of the next shot. Another is pending the antenna.

At the foot of the mortar, Artem, 33, is in charge of correcting the position by modifying the trajectory of the shot through a peephole. Sometimes, to get the bipod’s ground anchors right, he has to dig a bit with a shovel so he can change the angle needed for the desired parabola. “Fire!” Sergei, 39, then shouts as a warning every time he introduces a projectile through the muzzle. They have just enough time to bend down and hold the headphones with which they protect their ears with their hands. In little more than a second, the detonation arrives. Boom! “We repeat!” exclaimed shortly after Aleksei, 32, from inside the dirt ditch once he had verified that they had approached the target.

Sasha prepares to launch the drone that serves as support to correct the launch of the mortars towards Russian positions on the Zaporizhia front. Luis Vega

Aleksei confirms that during the operation they have managed to hit the Russian trenches several times, but cannot ensure that they have caused casualties. “There are occasions when we find out later from the reports offered by the Russians about the casualties in the battle. Some of our colleagues follow those sources from the enemies, ”he explains.

Both Alexei, Artem and Sergei normally live in this region of Zaporizhia and the three were already part of the special police forces before, in February last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of the great invasion from Ukraine. Unlike other units that have been moving on different fronts, they have spent almost all these months deployed in their region, except for some incursions in neighboring Donetsk. In addition to mortar attacks, they say, they carry out other missions such as occupying sniper or intelligence positions.

The three also confirm that they feel a special “motivation” and “hope” to advance in the counter-offensive, since they want to free their relatives in the occupied area as soon as possible. Aleksei, to his grandparents in Tokmak; Artem, to his parents in Melitopol, and Sergei, to his mother on the way to Berdyansk.

Artem and Sergei launch a mortar towards Russian positions on the Zaporizhia front. Luis Vega

Melitópol and Berdiansk are two important cities that are part of the corridor on the shores of the Azov Sea, essential for the logistics of the invading troops and which is the primary objective of the current Ukrainian military campaign. Before they have to control towns at important crossroads such as Tokmak, still some 60 kilometers south of where they are launching the mortars. They talk to their loved ones less than they would like to on the phone, and when they do, it is always to avoid addressing the conflict. “The Russians know who we are and we have to protect our families,” Aleksei acknowledges.

The asphalt of the road through which they undo the path after closing the mission is stitched with impacts. Some have left dangerous craters more than a meter deep. Fighting from other nearby positions resounds through the air, a reminder that the front is a little further on. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar acknowledged on Tuesday that Ukraine is meeting fierce resistance from Russia, explaining little progress so far after nearly three weeks of counteroffensive. Alexei brushes it off. Along with his colleagues, he knows that they are only at the beginning of an operation that “unfortunately” will take them a long time. But they try to show that they keep their morals intact. “This is our last chance. We do not want another Soviet Union. We will destroy them”, sentences Aleksei.

