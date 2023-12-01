In the already devastated Gaza Strip, Its inhabitants woke up this Friday under fire from intense Israeli bombardments after the Islamist group Hamas and Israel ended their truce, rekindling a painful déjà vu of death and destruction in the Palestinian enclave.

The roar of the explosions that shook the Strip early on, seeding it from north to south with colossal gray clouds of smoke and dust, gave way to screams of horror.

“Yuri, Yuri… Don’t go!” Fatena Meqdad screamed inconsolably, when she discovered that her five-year-old daughter was dead, a week before her birthday.

The girl, whose name means “flower”, died in a neighborhood of Rafah, very close to the border with Egypt, when A projectile hit near where he was playing with his cousins.

“I was sleeping and suddenly I woke up with an explosion, I didn’t realize what happened. Her uncle went to check and came back shouting my daughter’s name, he told me that she had been murdered and that my son was injured,” Ramadan Meqdad, Yuri’s father, tells Efe.

“Why do they kill children? We haven’t done anything to them,” he cries. “This is the worst day of my life.”

Smoke rising from buildings after being hit by Israeli attacks.

Why did the truce come to an end?

Thursday was the seventh and final day of a truce negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. through an agreement that included the release of 105 hostages kidnapped by Hamas, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas blamed each other for breaking the truce, and shortly before 7:00 local time when the truce that they did not renew expired, they began the exchange of fire despite growing international opposition.

Hamas decided to end the truce by not releasing all the kidnapped women

Both acknowledge that, among other issues, they did not agree on the list of hostages.

“Unfortunately, Hamas decided to end the truce by not releasing all the kidnapped women,” said Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy.

There are still about 20 adult women held, including five soldiers who were not included in the hostage release agreement, according to Israel.

Hamas, for its part, indicated in a statement that it had “proposed an exchange of prisoners and the elderly.” and the delivery of bodies of hostages “who lost their lives in the Israeli bombings” in Gaza.

Rocket launch from inside Gaza towards Israel.

The Islamist group claims that it proposed handing over the bodies of a hostage baby, his brother and his mother, who died, according to the Islamist group, in the Israeli bombings.

The deaths of these three members of the Bibas family were not confirmed by Israeli authorities.

Hamas claims that it also offered to release the father of the two children, but that Israel, “which had already made the decision to resume the aggression, did not respond.”

The truce began to falter on Thursday when Hamas, listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel, claimed responsibility for an attack in Jerusalem that killed four Israelis.

Furthermore, on Friday morning, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hamas “violated” the agreement by “firing rockets” towards Israel.

And the truce collapsed despite intense diplomatic negotiations. The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, in fact, declared that his country remained “intensely focused” on freeing the hostages held captive in Gaza.

Hamas denounces more than 100 dead in bombings

After the end of the truce, This Friday, Israel scattered thousands of leaflets from the air in the south of the Strip, urging the inhabitants of the city of Khan Younis, now considered a “dangerous combat zone”, to move towards Rafah, also bombed this Friday.

But according to Gazan authorities, thousands of refugees are in the Naser Hospital in Khan Younis, while Rafah “is today a city struck by disaster, since the medical aid that came in during the truce is only enough for one day.”

Bodies of people killed in the Israeli attacks on Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

The Strip has recorded more than 15,000 deaths since the war began on October 7, in addition to some 7,000 people buried under the rubble.

The Israeli army stated that it hit “more than 200 terrorist targets”, mainly areas with “hidden explosives, tunnels used for terrorist purposes, launch ramps [de cohetes] and command centers” of Hamas. And an Israeli government spokesman assured that “Hamas will receive the mother of all blows.”

ANDThe Gaza Ministry of Health, for its part, reported more than 100 deaths, including children in the bombings this Friday.

“Medical teams are dealing with a large number of wounded after the end of the truce and new bombings against civilians. The wounded are lying on the floor of the emergency services and in front of the operating rooms, due to the accumulation of cases,” denounced the Ministry of Health.

“The health situation in the north of the Strip is extremely catastrophic. The three remaining hospitals are small and are not prepared to receive a large number of wounded,” he added, urging Gazans to donate blood.

Before the end of the truce, the panorama in the Strip was already apocalyptic.

The vast majority of the buildings in the northern half of the enclave were reduced to ashes, while nearly two million Gazans – almost the entire population – are displaced in the middle of winter, in the midst of a serious humanitarian crisis due to the collapse of hospitals and the shortage of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel. .

“The population of Gaza will soon begin to die from disease and from Israeli bombings,” indicated the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which detected a “significant increase in water-borne diseases, the appearance of hepatitis and skin diseases.”

EFE and AFP