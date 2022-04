How did you feel about this matter?

The bombings carried out by the Russian army on residential areas in and around the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, left at least three dead and seven wounded.

As Oleh Synyehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration of Kharkiv – which is close to the Russian border – said on Monday, inhabited areas of the Derhachi district, to the north of the city, were hit.

“Our residential areas, among which are Piatykhatka, Oleksiyivka and Saltivka, were bombed once again tonight,” said the regional representative.

“The city of Derhachi was also bombed: three people died there and seven are in hospital with serious injuries,” he added.

According to Synyehubov, the city of Izium, south of Kharkiv, continues to be the hardest hit by the fighting in the region.

“The fight continues there, and the enemy is losing a lot of strength there, daily,” said the head of the Military Administration.

In addition, Synyehubov highlighted that “the authorities and volunteers continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kharkiv and the cities in the region. They are also carrying out the evacuation of civilians from Lozova”, referring to the town to the south of Kharkiv.