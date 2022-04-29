Russia bombed the city of kyiv on Thursday during the first visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. who on his trip to that country lamented the “failure” of the Security Council to avoid the conflict.

The bombings of kyiv are the first since mid-April, according to the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

The Russian army, which began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, had stopped bombing the city of kyiv and surrounding areas in recent weeks to focus on establishing control in the east and south of the country.

In the attack on the Ukrainian capital, a 25-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was partially destroyed. “Ten people were injured. Four of them were hospitalized,” the mayor confirmed.

In addition, the rescue teams located this Friday the body of a civilian among the rubble of the building attacked by the Russians in kyiv, which raised the balance of victims to one dead and ten wounded.

“The rescuers, who continue to inspect and clear the rubble of the residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district struck yesterday, have just found the body,” the mayor posted on his Telegram account.

After Thursday’s attack on the Ukrainian capital, its mayor denounced that Russian bombing has already caused more than a hundred deaths in the city.

The reaction of Zelensky and Guterres

The attacks on the capital, which coincided with the visit of the UN Secretary General, both Zelensky and Guterres and his team reacted to the bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said the bombing “says a lot about the Russian leadership’s efforts to humiliate the UN and everything this organization stands for.”

The president indicated that “five missiles” fell on the city “immediately after the meeting” he had with Guterres. “This requires a powerful reaction, of the same intensity,” he added.

Guterres and his entourage, for their part, felt “shocked” by the proximity of the Russian bombing, although all are “safe”, said a UN spokesman.

“It is a war zone, but it is shocking that this has happened near the place where we were,” spokesman Saviano Abreu told AFP, without specifying how far the delegation was from the missile impact sites. Russians.

Zelenski and Guterres after their meeting this Thursday in kyiv.

For their part, the Russian authorities assured this Friday that in the attack on kyiv they destroyed the facilities of the space and rocket industry company Artem with long-range and high-precision missiles, without specifying how many rockets they launched or the total number of objectives.

“Russian forces destroyed the workshops of the Artiom space company in the city of kyiv with high-precision long-range weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE and AFP

