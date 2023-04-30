Khartoum residents, held hostage for two weeks in the power struggle between the army and RSF paramilitaries, woke up early Saturday to the roar of artillery fire and a wave of shelling. The virulent attacks in the Sudanese capital, as well as in the adjacent towns of Bahri and Ombdurman, shattered the fragile 72-hour truce that both sides had agreed on Thursday with the mediation of the United States, the African Union, Saudi Arabia and the UN. The dense column of black smoke that emerged over the sky of Khartoum again drove away the hope of finding a quick solution to a conflict that since its outbreak on April 15 has already left at least 512 dead and 4,193 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. Likewise, the United Nations estimated this Saturday at more than 75,000 internally displaced persons due to the civil war that has broken out in Sudan due to the power struggle between the leader of the Army, Abdelfatá al Burhan, and the paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias ‘ Hemedti’, who accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Related News standard Yes A plane that was preparing to evacuate Turkish citizens is attacked in Sudan Johana Gil standard Yes The evacuation of 34 Spaniards trapped in Sudan is successfully concluded Ivia Ugalde standard Yes Eight days of terror in Sudan Gerardo Elorriaga Although the special representative of the UN in Sudan, Volker Perthes, acknowledged to Reuters that he had perceived a certain change in attitude among the parties in favor of negotiations, the facts on the ground point in the opposite direction. Also the messages of the main responsible for the war escalation. Not surprisingly, General Al-Burhan once again reaffirmed that he will never sit down to talk with the “rebel” leader of the RSF, while ‘Hemedti’ warned that he will speak with the Armed Forces only after they cease hostilities. Given the lack of security and the null progress of diplomacy, the massive evacuations of foreigners continued their course. The largest extraction operation since the outbreak of hostilities was carried out yesterday by Saudi Arabia, rescuing almost 2,000 people. Specifically, 20 Saudis and 1,846 citizens of some 50 countries who were transferred by boat to the port of Jeddah. Similarly, a bus convoy of 300 Americans left Khartoum late Friday on an 850-kilometre (525-mile) journey to the Red Sea in the first evacuation operation organized by US authorities after repatriating citizens. diplomatic staff. Tribal fighting in Darfur While it is true that the war is being waged mostly in the Sudanese capital, where paramilitaries have seized urban areas and many residents remain trapped amid dire shortages of water, food, fuel and energy, the fighting has also reopened old tribal wounds. This is the case in the western region of Darfur, where at least 96 people have died this week in the city of El Geneina in a new wave of reckoning between the Arab and Masalit communities, according to United Nations data. Since April 15, the UN estimates 75,000 internally displaced persons due to a conflict that has already killed more than 500 The clashes, revived by the fight between the RSF and the army, have left a scene of “devastation” in El Geneina. This has been denounced by the humanitarian organizations still present in Western Darfur. In addition to the looting of the UN office and the university hospital, a reference medical center in the capital of the region, the central market was also hit by the fighting, as well as centers for displaced persons trying to cross the border into Chad. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, urged again this Saturday for the end of the civil war since the democratic transition undertaken in Sudan after the 2019 overthrow of the dictator Omar al-Bashir is seriously endangered. Likewise, he warns, the risk of destabilization of other neighboring countries is very high.

