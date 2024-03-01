Simonyan reported on discussions by the German military about blowing up the Crimean Bridge

Senior German military officials discussed striking the Crimean Bridge. This was stated by the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel Margarita Simonyan.

She said that she had at her disposal an audio recording in which German officers were planning the bombing of the Crimean bridge. The journalist had not published the recording itself or quotes from it at the time of writing.

Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin announcedthat the question of German officers discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge will be heard at the next meeting of the State Duma after March 11.

The German military revealed the plans of the US allies

Simonyan claims that the recording of the conversation between the German military was given to her by certain “comrades in uniform.” According to the journalist, a conversation between unnamed high-ranking officers of the Bundeswehr – the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany – can be heard on the 40-minute recording.

See also Extremely maneuverable and difficult to intercept.. What is the Russian "Bulava" missile? On this most interesting recording they discuss how they will bomb (attention!) the Crimean Bridge. And how could they do it more skillfully, so that at the same time they [канцлер Германии Олаф] Scholz could continue to say that his hut is on edge Margarita Simonyanchief editor of RT

Among other things, Simonyan claims that German officers reveal in conversation the plans of their Western allies – the USA and Great Britain. In particular, they discuss how the US and British militaries are already directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Simonyan does not provide any specific quotes from the dialogue between Western military personnel.

Photo: vk.com/myfeo_ru / Globallookpress.com

In conclusion, Simonyan addresses personally Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as the German Ambassador and the German Foreign Ministry. She asked for a response to the disclosed data “by lunchtime today.” “You never know what will happen tomorrow,” the Russian journalist said sarcastically.

“How do we actually understand this? Isn’t it time now for Russia to actively remind Germany how the explosions of Russian bridges ended for Germany last time?” Simonyan wrote.

Germany has previously called for strikes against Russia

In January, members of the German Bundestag from several parties again called on Chancellor Scholz to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, representatives of two of them openly declared the need to strike Russia. Thus, according to Green party representative Sarah Nanni, the delivery of Taurus to Kyiv is “long overdue.”

Photo: Petrov Sergey / Globallookpress.com

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, directly stated that Berlin should supply Taurus cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to destroy the Crimean Bridge. He said that destroying the Crimean bridge with these missiles would push Russia into negotiations.

Scholz himself spoke about this more than once. On February 29, the German Chancellor said that Germany was refraining from supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine due to their range. According to him, the missile in the hands of Kyiv is capable of “hitting a target somewhere in Moscow.” Scholz added that German troops would have to be sent to Ukraine along with the missiles for control, but this option is excluded.

In addition, Scholz indicated that the British military is helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces launch long-range Storm Shadow missiles. The Chancellor noted that following London would make the country a party to the conflict. In the UK, Scholz's words were called “a blatant misuse of intelligence.”